Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $119.06. 940,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,589. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

