Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,398,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

