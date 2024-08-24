Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,194 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,569,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.2 %

WPC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 895,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,154. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

