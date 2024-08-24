Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Stock Price Down 8%

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Approximately 285,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 373,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Critical Metals Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

