Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. 366,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 432,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,431 shares of company stock valued at $472,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

