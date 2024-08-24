Crypterium Price Tops $0.0334 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $101,311.97 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

