Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.00

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.00 and traded as low as C$24.99. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Currency Exchange International Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.26 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 3.0847666 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

