CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Up 4.5%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

