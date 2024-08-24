DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Tops $200,938.55

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $11.75 million and $200,938.55 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

