Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $381.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.88 and a 200 day moving average of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

