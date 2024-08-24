Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

