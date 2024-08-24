Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,967.36

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $110,967.36 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00247631 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00606817 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $105,141.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.