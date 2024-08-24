dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.58 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.58 million and $12,012.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99940767 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $20,500.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

