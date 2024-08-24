DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $17.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 6.0 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,651,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 952,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.