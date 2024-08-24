Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 22.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $75,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.74. 1,809,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

