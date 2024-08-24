Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 23,314,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,656,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
