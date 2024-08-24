Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 23,314,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,656,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

