Diversified LLC Acquires 465 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.38. 674,654 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

