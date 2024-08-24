Diversified LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. 270,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

