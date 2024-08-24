Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 15,513 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $42.48. 54,955 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.