Diversified LLC Has $507,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 174,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $89.49.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.