Diversified LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. 1,324,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

