Diversified LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 177,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,835. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

