Diversified LLC Purchases 533 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,322,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,369. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

