Diversified LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYG traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,641. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.