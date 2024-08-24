dogwifhat Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $442.66 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00246432 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,581 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,582.226016. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.84194273 USD and is up 12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $519,964,307.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.