Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

