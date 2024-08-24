DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 796.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. 1,589,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

