Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

