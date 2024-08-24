Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,327,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

EIX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. 785,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,452. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.