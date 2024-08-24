Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram Sells 2,007 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$23.97 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

