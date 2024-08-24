ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $26,903.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05150907 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,956.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

