Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.64. 2,774,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

