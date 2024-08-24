Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 5,000 Shares

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at $631,804.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enhabit Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $411.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 87.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enhabit by 39.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95,488 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 72.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.