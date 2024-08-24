ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

