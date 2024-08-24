Enjin Coin Trading 27% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $284.58 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00249707 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,830,031,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,693,900,067 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.