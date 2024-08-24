EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading Up 6.7%

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.23 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.90 ($0.60). 284,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 223,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.03. The firm has a market cap of £42.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97.

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. It also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

