Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.98

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.98 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 152,895 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.46. The company has a market cap of £128.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

