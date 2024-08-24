Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 22,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.
