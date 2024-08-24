Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.88

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $67.50 million and $538,055.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,079,348 coins and its circulating supply is 77,080,284 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

