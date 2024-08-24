Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.88

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $67.50 million and $538,055.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,265.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.12 or 0.00571247 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009274 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00105578 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00268920 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032412 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00041755 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00074679 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,079,348 coins and its circulating supply is 77,080,284 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
