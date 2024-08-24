Ethena USDe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.06 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $52.35 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,061,740,530 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,061,740,529.9263873. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99939368 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $60,998,597.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

