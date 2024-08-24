ether.fi Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $194.37 million and $96.16 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 175,153,536.37010685 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.69579399 USD and is up 9.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $88,222,379.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

