Ethereum Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,764.87 or 0.04307985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $332.61 billion and $11.84 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00041979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,357 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

