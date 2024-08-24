ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.