Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

SPOT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,571. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $133.69 and a 52-week high of $359.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

