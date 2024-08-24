Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,065 shares of company stock valued at $22,731,946. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.24. 945,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

