Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.59. 620,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

