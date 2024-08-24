Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,568 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 729,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,537. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

