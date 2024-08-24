Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 494 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VGT traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,440. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average of $539.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

