Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock worth $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 2,060,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

