Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 25,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $112.69. 3,688,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

